EDMONTON -- Hospitalizations and case counts continue to decline in Alberta as another 513 cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, announced the numbers during a press conference with Premier Jason Kenney.

The province completed approximately 9,000 tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent.

There are 538 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 150 in ICU.

One new death was reported Thursday of a woman in her 50s from the Calgary zone that included comorbidities.

The address comes the day after the province announced its latest phased reopening plan, tied largely to vaccinations in those over the age of 12, and also to hospitalizations numbers.

Stage 1 is slated to begin June 1 and is based on 50 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as well as there being fewer than 800 coronavirus patients in hospital.

Stage 2 is set for mid-June and is based on 60 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older receiving a first dose of vaccine as well as there being fewer than 500 COVID-19 patients in hospital.

As of the end of Tuesday, more than 2.2 million Albertans had received a first dose, representing over 58 per cent of the province's 12+ population.

Hospitalizations are also nearing the stage 2 threshold with 548 in hospital, including 157 in intensive care units.

Wednesday saw another 390 COVID-19 cases added as active cases fell below 11,000 for the first time since early April.

Alberta has reported 225,424 cases and 2,198 deaths since March 2020.

More to come.