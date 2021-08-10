EDMONTON -- Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen by nearly 50 per cent since the start of the month in Alberta as the province reported 133 coronavirus patients in hospital, including 29 in intensive care units on Tuesday.

The province has had over 100 COVID-19 patients in hospital every day since Aug. 3 and more than 20 patients in intensive care since the start of the month.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen from 92 at the start of the month to 133, a 46 per cent increase.

There were 2 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported Tuesday, bringing the province's death toll to 2,330.

Among eligible Albertans, 76.5 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 67.1 per cent have had two doses.

Alberta reported 279 new cases Tuesday as active cases rose for a 24th consecutive day, up to 3,463, about where the active case count was June 12.

The province reported a 5.25 per cent test positivity rate.

Alberta is ending routine COVID-19 testing next week, with testing no longer recommended for those with symptoms unless the result is needed to direct future care.

The province's testing facilities will close down at the end of the month, leaving primary care settings like hospitals and doctor's offices as the main venues for testing.

Alberta has already closed routine testing to asymptomatic individuals such as close contacts to those who test positive.

The limits on testing mean the daily case counts will lose much of their meaning without routine screening.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.