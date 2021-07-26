EDMONTON -- After weeks of declining case counts and low test positivity, leading indicators of the pandemic over the last week show Alberta's COVID-19 situation could soon worsen.

Nearly a month after removing virtually all public health restrictions, COVID-19 case counts in Alberta have started to rise after declining for weeks.

On Friday, the province reported 173 new cases after removing dozens of cases from December that were entered more than once in error. The increase was the largest since June 11.

Alberta has exceeded 60 new daily cases the last four straight days after doing so just once during the rest of July.

Test positivity -- the ratio of positive results to total tests -- is also showing signs that more cases could soon be coming.

Between Tuesday and Friday, the test positivity has exceeded 1 per cent after falling below that mark for 15 consecutive days. The value has also risen each of the last five straight days.

Both daily new cases and test positivity are considered leading indicators that hint at how the province's COVID-19 status will change over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations and deaths remain stable or declining, but both are considered to be lagging indicators that follow from rising case counts and test positivity.

As of Friday's report, there are 84 Albertans in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, including 26 in intensive care units. It's the first time with fewer than 90 hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Oct. 5, 2020.

The province is averaging one COVID-19 death per day over the past week with 19 Albertans having died due to the coronavirus since July 1.

Data from the previous waves indicates hospitalizations begin to rise about two weeks after cases increase. Deaths follow the pattern about two weeks after hospitalizations rise.

The number of Albertans vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to grow though the pace has slowed significantly over the past weeks.

As of Friday, more than 75 per cent of eligible Albertans have had a first shot and 62 per cent have had a second dose.

Areas located in the Edmonton and Calgary health zones continue to have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the province while 14 out of the 20 areas with the lowest vaccination rates are found in the north health zone.

Alberta Health will provide an update COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday later Monday afternoon.