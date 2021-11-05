COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.

There were 677 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 146 in ICUs.

Currently, there are some 6,500 active cases of COVID-19.

The most recent provincial positivity rate was 4.98 per cent.

Of those aged 12 and older, 80.6 per cent were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday -- representing 68.5 per cent of the population.

The province’s Friday COVID-19 data will be released on the Alberta government’s website at 3:30 p.m.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw held only one coronavirus briefing this week on Wednesday.

In recent days, debate has risen about who is to blame for Alberta not taking action during a fourth COVID-19 wave over the summer.

After saying in the legislature that his government would have taken action had it received recommendations from Hinshaw, Premier Jason Kenney denied that was the same as blaming Alberta’s top doctor.

“The buck does stop with me,” Kenney told the house in response to Opposition NDP questions Wednesday.

Recent analysis by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) found the pandemic has tripled health spending in the country. In 2021, Alberta is expected to spend $37 billion on health care.