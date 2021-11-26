COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday

Edmonton -

Alberta has just under 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 after reporting 379 new infections on Thursday.

One more Albertan was reported to have died, bringing the province's death tally to 3,232.

As of yesterday’s report, there are 465 Albertans in hospital, including 98 in intensive care.

More than three quarters of all Albertans, 75.3 per cent, have had at least a first dose of vaccine. And, 71.0 per cent of the entire population have had a second shot. More than 357,000 additional doses have also been administered.

CONCERNS OVER NEW VARIANT

Canada will be banning the entry of all foreign nationals who have travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days as concerns over a new coronavirus variant grow.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said anyone who has travelled through southern Africa in the last 14 days is being asked to quarantine now and to go for a COVID-19 test.

The countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

The news comes just after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, and named it “Omicron.”

The variant is believed to have originated in South Africa.

According to the WHO, the variant was first reported from South Africa on Nov. 24.

The organization said this variant has a “large number of mutations,” some of which “are concerning.”

Global financial markets reacted negatively to the news with travel and energy stocks among the biggest losers, with the price of oil falling by more than 13 per cent.

With files from the Associated Press