EDMONTON -- The province recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, but Alberta's coronavirus-related death toll remains at 155.

Since the last report Friday, the number of active cases rose by 35, up to 607. At the same time, recoveries increased by 95 to 7,627.

The city of Edmonton now has 937 total COVID-19 cases, including 201 active cases. The city of Calgary now has 4500 cases.

The statistics are accurate to the end of day of July 5.

The latest data had counted 572 cases in the province: 216 in the Edmonton health zone, 240 in the Calgary health zone, and 116 throughout the rest of the province.

As of Friday, the province had counted 8,259 cases in total.

While there was no new provincial data over the weekend, that did not mean the virus was out of mind.

A fireworks show was held in Alberta's largest city in place of the cancelled Calgary Stampede.

And the NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed on protocols on Sunday to finish the 2019-20 season.

But COVID-19 was more prominently on the minds of those in two southern Alberta communities dealing with spikes.

Over five days, Warner County saw cases grow from zero to 39. Officials in the district near the Canada-U.S. border suspect an outbreak happened at a funeral, and say they are working closely with health authorities.

Siksika First Nation, east of Calgary, is implementing an 11 p.m. curfew with the hope of slowing the spread of COVID-19 amongst its members. There were 287 suspected cases on the First Nation.

Alberta's COVID-19 data for the week of July 6 will be released online with no press conference from the province's top doctor. There will not be any news conferences barring urgent news.

"As COVID-19 will be with us for a while to come, it also means we cannot wait until the pandemic is over to take a break or recharge. Self-care is important, and summer is a wonderful but brief time in Alberta. We all need to take care of our physical and mental health for the weeks and months to come," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said July 2, announcing she would be taking a break to spend time with family who "who I sometimes fear will soon no longer remember my name."

If an announcement is needed, the deputy chief medical officer of health will step in.

