EDMONTON -- The number of COVID-19 infections linked to the Misericordia Hospital has grown to 32, according to the province's health minister.

The outbreak has prompted new closures and restrictions at the hospital. While the emergency room remained open as of early Monday afternoon, the hospital is now closed to new admissions and transfers for surgical and medicine patients.

Patients will be transferred to other Edmonton-area hospitals. Surgical capacity is now limited to day surgery.

Tyler Shandro described the situation as "an evolving situation" over the past two days.

There are 18 patients and 14 staff that have contracted COVID-19 including at least one physician, according to Shandro. Two more patients linked to the outbreak have died.

Eight new cases were identified over the weekend, consisting of seven patients and one staff member.

"We are taking this situation extremely seriously and have taken swift action," said Dr. David Zygun, the AHS Edmonton Zone's medical director.

"We are taking significant measures to ensure the safety of patients, staff physicians and volunteers."

The outbreak at the hospital has been among those listed on Alberta Health Services website but the province does not disclose specific case numbers as they change rapidly.

Patients who have tested positive are being cared for on three units, but the hospital says eight units are now included in the outbreak as a "necessary precuation."

Unaffected areas include women's health services, addiction and mental health, and critical care

Families are encouraged to meet virtually with their loved ones.