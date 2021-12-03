COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta has 419 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 76 in intensive care units, according to the most recent data.

Alberta Health reported on Thursday 366 new cases, along with two more deaths.

No new cases of the Omicron variant were reported.

Last week, the first doses of vaccine were administered to young Albertans between the ages of five and 11 years old.More than three-quarters of all Albertans, 76.5 per cent, have had at least a first dose of vaccine. And, 71.6 per cent of the entire population have had a second shot. More than 378,000 additional doses have also been administered, and more than 40,000 children aged between five and 11 have now had a first shot.

On Monday, the province adjusted its population counts for ages and geographic regions, meaning vaccination percentages decreased in some areas before then rising again.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

An Alberta mayor believes Canada Post's vaccine policy is the impetus behind local staff shortages. The post office in Lamont was closed earlier in the week, and later reopened thanks to outside workers.

Alberta Health Services says more health-care workers are accessing the mental health supports it offers amid abuse and poor treatment on the front line.

Documents obtained by the Alberta NDP show Education Minister Adriana LaGrange was left as the acting health minister when COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in August while the premier and then-health minister Tyler Shandro vacationed. Government press secretaries said both Shandro and Premier Jason Kenney were working during their holidays.

The City of Calgary will provide free rapid tests to its unvaccinated employees, its hand forced by the police department which made the same decision first.

Booster COVID-19 vaccine appointments opened to Albertans aged 60 and older on Thursday.

As COVID-19 testing rules for travellers change, confusion has grown at airports needing to carry them out, including Edmonton International Airport.