COVID-19 in Alberta today

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent

Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighbouring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defences.

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Paul Workman: Interview with the Taliban's spokesperson

The official spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan won’t be apologizing for the Canadian soldiers killed in Kandahar, Zabihullah Mujahid told CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in Kabul, Afghanistan. 'They shouldn’t have come,' he said, in an exclusive interview.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island