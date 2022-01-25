COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported 8,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, identified after nearly 23,000 tests over the weekend.

There are more than 55,600 known active cases in the province, however, Alberta's chief medical officer of health estimates the true case count is more than 10 times than indicated by PCR results.

There are now 1,304 people in hospital being treated for the virus, including 108 in intensive care.

Forty-one deaths over three days were reported by Alberta Health, raising the pandemic total to 3,470.

As of Monday, more than 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta is enacting a plan to ease pressures on its EMS system, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in 911 calls over the last several months. The plan includes transferring non-emergency or low-priority calls to other agencies, hiring paramedics to fill vacancies, and creating an integrated operations centre in Calgary.

University of Alberta scientists believe a drug that is already in production, Apabetalone, could also be used to help prevent severe infection from COVID-19.

Millions have been raised for truck drivers protesting Canada's border vaccine mandate, but GoFundMe is holding the money until the fundraiser organizer verifies her plans to distribute and use the money.