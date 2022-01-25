COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 8,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, identified after nearly 23,000 tests over the weekend.
There are more than 55,600 known active cases in the province, however, Alberta's chief medical officer of health estimates the true case count is more than 10 times than indicated by PCR results.
There are now 1,304 people in hospital being treated for the virus, including 108 in intensive care.
Forty-one deaths over three days were reported by Alberta Health, raising the pandemic total to 3,470.
As of Monday, more than 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Alberta is enacting a plan to ease pressures on its EMS system, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in 911 calls over the last several months. The plan includes transferring non-emergency or low-priority calls to other agencies, hiring paramedics to fill vacancies, and creating an integrated operations centre in Calgary.
University of Alberta scientists believe a drug that is already in production, Apabetalone, could also be used to help prevent severe infection from COVID-19.
Millions have been raised for truck drivers protesting Canada's border vaccine mandate, but GoFundMe is holding the money until the fundraiser organizer verifies her plans to distribute and use the money.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine
The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, CTV News has confirmed.
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for missing N.B. boy believed to have been taken by mother
Police in New Brunswick have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.
NEW | 'A bit surreal': It's been two years since Canada's first COVID-19 case
After two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease expert is warning that Canada and other parts of the world may continue to experience waves of cases until the issue of vaccine inequity is addressed.
Does a COVID-19 breakthrough infection actually give you 'super immunity'?
A few experts break down the concept of 'super immunity,' and the impact that a breakthrough infection has on the body’s immune response, on CTVNews.ca.
Donors raise $3.7 million for truckers protesting vaccine mandate
Truck drivers protesting against the vaccine mandate at the border have raised more than $3.7 million from donors around the world but the fundraising platform GoFundMe has temporarily stopped organizers from using the money.
Majority of Canadians surveyed support fines for unvaccinated citizens: Nanos
The majority of Canadians either support or somewhat support a new health contribution or fine applied to those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent
Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighbouring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defences.
Canadians want workplace flexibility for personal emergencies: survey
According to a December survey on employee mental health, the top thing that Canadians are looking for from their employers is full flexibility in being able to step away from work if they have a personal emergency, with almost a third of Canadians saying this is a priority.
EXCLUSIVE | Paul Workman: Interview with the Taliban's spokesperson
The official spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan won’t be apologizing for the Canadian soldiers killed in Kandahar, Zabihullah Mujahid told CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in Kabul, Afghanistan. 'They shouldn’t have come,' he said, in an exclusive interview.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 8,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, identified after nearly 23,000 tests over the weekend.
-
Does a COVID-19 breakthrough infection actually give you 'super immunity'?
A few experts break down the concept of 'super immunity,' and the impact that a breakthrough infection has on the body’s immune response, on CTVNews.ca.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmer, windier in Calgary today
Blustery and toasty here today.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 forces Saskatoon Blades to postpone games
More Saskatoon Blades games will have to be rescheduled as COVID continues to impact the Western Hockey League (WHL).
-
Anti-vaccine mandate truck convoy rolls through Saskatoon
An anti-vaccine mandate protest convoy rolled through Saskatoon on Monday.
-
'It's a scary thing': Saskatoon Ukrainian community concerned over brewing conflict
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community is closely watching the conflict brewing along the country's border with Russia.
Regina
-
Officials consider patient transfers to rural areas as Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest count since October
As of Monday, 262 people with COVID-19 were in hospital, which is the highest count since Oct. 27.
-
Sylvester Ukabam testifies at sexual assault trial
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor charged with seven counts of sexual assault against former patients, took the stand on Monday morning to kick off the third week of the trial.
-
Convoy opposing trucker vaccine mandate rolling through Regina Monday night
A convoy of trucks protesting the federal government’s cross-border travel vaccine mandate is expected to roll through Regina on Monday evening.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for missing N.B. boy believed to have been taken by mother
Police in New Brunswick have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.
-
NEW
NEW | 'A bit surreal': It's been two years since Canada's first COVID-19 case
After two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease expert is warning that Canada and other parts of the world may continue to experience waves of cases until the issue of vaccine inequity is addressed.
-
'Quit being jerks': N.S. lung transplant patient urges health officials to green light second booster
A celebrated lung transplant patient is urging Nova Scotia health officials to green light a fourth COVID-19 shot for him soon -- or he'll fly to Toronto and get it there.
Toronto
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Is Omicron milder than other COVID-19 variants? Your top questions answered
In this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, the team brings in four experts to answer your top Omicron questions.
-
SARS vs. COVID-19: What we didn't learn the last time
This week, as Ontario records its 1 millionth confirmed case of COVID-19, a senior researcher into the 2003 SARS outbreak says recommendations made to blunt the impact of a future pandemic were not followed.
-
NEW
NEW | 'A bit surreal': It's been two years since Canada's first COVID-19 case
After two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease expert is warning that Canada and other parts of the world may continue to experience waves of cases until the issue of vaccine inequity is addressed.
Montreal
-
The year of crowd-sourcing: Quebec parents, teachers, school boards report their own COVID-19 data
Frustrated with the lack of data around COVID-19 cases in Quebec schools, one English board has taken matters into its own hands. A citizen website is getting teachers to leak air-quality results; meanwhile, the province says schools are under control, but some parents have helped out.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for missing N.B. boy believed to have been taken by mother
Police in New Brunswick have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.
-
Elderly woman dies after fire breaks out in Laval home
An 84-year-old woman has died after a fire blazed through her Laval home.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa parents want more information on school absence rates
The province began releasing school-by-school absentee rates amongst staff and students on Monday. But the absences also include non-COVID-19 related reasons.
-
Truckers heading to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandate
Truckers from across Canada are heading to the nation’s capital to protest a mid-January mandate which requires drivers returning from the United States who are not fully vaccinated to quarantine.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Your blood could save this Arnprior 8-year-old boy's life
Easton Harris was recently diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder.
Kitchener
-
One person dead following house fire in Cambridge
A body has been discovered at the scene of a Esther Avenue house fire in Cambridge on Monday.
-
WRDSB hears delegates at meeting regarding LGBTQ+ library resources
The discussion of LGBTQ+ resources in school libraries led to emotional testimonials from delegates and contention among board members at a recent Waterloo Region District School Board meeting.
-
Waterloo Region reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19, 11 new outbreaks since Friday
The Region of Waterloo is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday's dashboard update.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Big Nickel Road reopened following crash
Sudbury Big Nickel Road has been reopened following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario man who missed oil changes responsible for $19,000 engine replacement
An Ontario man who missed his oil change is now on the hook for a $19,000 engine replacement despite the vehicle being under warranty.
-
School buses cancelled in four northern Ont. communities due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has cancelled more than 100 bus routes in four areas of northern Ontario on Tuesday as temperatures continue near – 40 C with the wind chill.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg couple loses deposit after wedding caterer shuts down
Wedding season is a few months away and some Winnipeg couples could be out of a caterer and their deposit. Caitlin Turcotte and Mark Ribeiro are one of those couples.
-
Does a COVID-19 breakthrough infection actually give you 'super immunity'?
A few experts break down the concept of 'super immunity,' and the impact that a breakthrough infection has on the body’s immune response, on CTVNews.ca.
-
Freezing temperatures force school, bus cancellations in Manitoba
Much of Manitoba will be experiencing frigid temperatures on Tuesday, which has led to school and bus cancellations in the province.
Vancouver
-
B.C. First Nation releasing results of investigation at site of former residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia is expected to release preliminary results today of a geophysical examination at the site of a former residential school.
-
Old-growth activists to protest near Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal Wednesday
Activists are planning to blockade the main road into the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal this week to demand more protection for B.C.'s old-growth forests.
-
COVID-19 weekend recap: B.C. reports 24 deaths, new hospitalization record
British Columbia recorded another 24 deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital neared 1,000.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP searching for father and daughter missing from Duncan, B.C. area
Police are on the lookout for a 36-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter who were reported missing to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sunday.
-
Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as 24 confirmed across B.C.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health over the weekend, though 24 deaths were confirmed across the province over the past 72 hours.
-
Last private walk-in clinic on the West Shore to close as doctor shortage worsens
The Colwood Medical Treatment Centre announced it will shut down its walk-in clinic on April 15.