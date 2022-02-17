COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and a little under 900 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
The deaths bring the total number of pandemic fatalities to 3,804.
According to the latest data, there are more than 17,600 known active cases in Alberta. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual number of cases is likely many times higher.
Hospital patients number 1,500, including 121 in ICUs.
Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.7 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.4 per cent having had two shots.
More than a third of Albertans, 34.8 per cent, have now also received a third dose. And, close to 268,000 doses have been administered to children aged between five and 11 years old.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Alberta's premier joined Sasktchewan's in signing a letter with more than a dozen U.S. governors in calling for an end to mandated COVID-19 vaccines for cross-border truckers.
The Official Opposition NDP is calling for the United Conservative Party to remove an MLA from its caucus because he encouraged police officers and soldiers to "remember your oaths" when receiving orders related to the Emergencies Act, criticized the prime minister for invoking the piece of legislation, and has opposed vaccine mandates.
Canada's safety minister says a group with allegedly violent motives that was arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta speaks to broader concerns.
Edmonton's police chief on Wednesday both defended his officers' response to sympathetic convoy protests at the Alberta legislature and said for the first time that he does not "condone" two members joining the protests in southern Alberta.
