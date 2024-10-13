Crash between truck and passenger vehicle causing delays on Highway 769: RCMP

EDMONTON
    RCMP are warning drivers of a crash affecting traffic on Highway 769 north of Barrhead.

    At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mounties said a truck and a passenger vehicle had crashed at the intersection of Highway 769 and Highway 661.

    STARS Air Ambulance posted on social media that an air ambulance was dispatched to the Barrhead area around 2:30 p.m., however it was not needed. 

    Traffic flow in both directions was affected.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

    RCMP did not release any other details on the crash.

    The Town of Barrhead is about 88 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

