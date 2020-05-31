EDMONTON -- A man is in critical condition in hospital after he lost control of his motorized tricycle and fell from an overpass.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.

The man was driving northbound on Gateway Boulevard and attempting to turn eastbound onto 23 Avenue.

According to police, he lost control of the bike and hit the cement barrier and was launched onto the train tracks below.

He was taken to hospital where his condition deteriorated to critical.