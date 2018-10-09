A portion of Highway 40 is closed on both directions after a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night.

Mounties and emergency services responded to the collision, approximately 42 kilometres north of Highway 16, at approximately 8:19 p.m.

Police said the road will be impassable “for an extended period of time” due to the damage to the vehicles and poor road conditions.

RCMP called STARS Air Ambulance, but the helicopter couldn't fly due to freezing rain.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and police expect to be on scene throughout the night.