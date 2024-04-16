Crews battle fire at northeast Edmonton business

Fire damaged a Fort Road commercial building on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 159 Avenue and Fort Road at 2:42 p.m.

A second alarm was called in at 3:04 p.m., followed by a third at 3:29 p.m.

A total of 21 crews were called to the scene.

A woman who spoke to CTV News Edmonton says she pays for storage at the building.

No injuries have been reported, and it's unclear how the fire started.