EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crews battle fire at northeast Edmonton business

    A three-alarm fire broke out at a business in north Edmonton on April 16, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton) A three-alarm fire broke out at a business in north Edmonton on April 16, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Fire damaged a Fort Road commercial building on Tuesday afternoon.

    Firefighters were called to 159 Avenue and Fort Road at 2:42 p.m.

    A second alarm was called in at 3:04 p.m., followed by a third at 3:29 p.m.

    A total of 21 crews were called to the scene.

    A woman who spoke to CTV News Edmonton says she pays for storage at the building.

    No injuries have been reported, and it's unclear how the fire started. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete

    Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News