Crews battle fire in New Sarepta

A house in a mobile home park was destroyed by fire overnight in New Sarepta, south east of Edmonton.

Two men were inside the home when the fire broke out around 2:30 am Monday morning. Both were taken to hospital in Edmonton.

Some surrounding homes were also damaged and families were evacuated. Firefighters are working to extinguish hot spots and to determine the cause of the fire.

