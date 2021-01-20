EDMONTON -- Firefighters are working to get a fire under control in downtown Edmonton.

The fire in a commercial building at 105 Avenue and 116 Street was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

At 1 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was still active.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area to keep crews safe and to avoid the icy conditions created by the water hoses.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.