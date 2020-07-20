EDMONTON -- Fire crews responded to reports of a house explosion near Commonwealth Stadium on Monday morning.

Residents of the multi-suite home at 112 Avenue and 91 Street heard the explosion just before 4 a.m.

"I was sleeping for about an hour and then all of a sudden a tremendous explosion, boom," second-floor resident Bill Heck told CTV News Edmonton.

Heck said the fire alarm went off and he realized he needed to get out.

"I look out and I go downstairs… I can't get out. The downstairs is gone," he said. "One of the tenants helped me get out through the upstairs, and then I'm out here."

Officials on scene said there were no injuries. They are investigating but cannot enter the building until an engineer confirms it is safe to do so.

This is a developing story, more details to come.