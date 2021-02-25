Advertisement
Dangerous offender who allegedly removed monitoring bracelet may be armed: Police
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 10:02PM MST
Clint Carifelle (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
EDMONTON -- Police have issued a warning about a dangerous offender in the Edmonton area who they say has removed his monitoring bracelet.
Clint Carifelle, 30, was last seen near 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday night.
He is described 6’3”, weighing 214 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and multiple face tattoos.
According to police, he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.
Anyone who sees Carifelle should call 911.