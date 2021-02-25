EDMONTON -- Police have issued a warning about a dangerous offender in the Edmonton area who they say has removed his monitoring bracelet.

Clint Carifelle, 30, was last seen near 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday night.

He is described 6’3”, weighing 214 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and multiple face tattoos.

According to police, he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Carifelle should call 911.