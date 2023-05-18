Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday

Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.

The live debate between United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley starts at 6 p.m.

Polling has suggested the race is one of the closest in Alberta's history, with Calgary a statistical dead heat. Both leaders have concentrated their campaigning efforts in the southern half of the province.

Most recently, Smith faced off Wednesday night against the two candidates running against her in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat. She argued it was time to depoliticize LGBTQ rights; earlier in the day, Lacombe-Ponoka UCP candidate Jennifer Johnson apologized for comparing transgender children in schools to feces in food.

In Edmonton on Wednesday, the NDP promised to increase funding for emergency medical services by $50 million this year and $75 million the next two years if elected. The party's economic plan – which consists of raising the corporate tax rate while freezing personal taxes and lowering the cost of living– predicts a $3.3-billion surplus over three years.

Comparatively, a re-elected UCP government would not raise personal or business taxes without approval from the public via a referendum. It would also create a new tax bracket which would return more back to people making more than $60,000 a year and reduce provincial taxes by about 20 per cent for people making less than that.

Smith has also promised to pass legislation that would force people with severe drug addiction into treatment with a request from a family member, doctor, psychologist or police officer. The party is calling it compassionate intervention.

The NDP is promising to hire more school workers and bring back the elite aerial wildfire-fighting program called Rapattack.

If Smith wins the election, the government will contribute $330 million to a new National Hockey League arena in Calgary. Notley has declined to say what she'd do before seeing the details of the deal.

CTV News Edmonton is producing and broadcasting the debate with Global News. Erin Isfeld and Global News Edmonton's Scott Roberts will co-moderate it.

Journalists from CBC News, Postmedia and CityNews will join the panel.

Watch the debate live on CTV News at Six and online at CTVnewsEdmonton.ca.

With files from The Canadian Press