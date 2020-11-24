EDMONTON -- A man who operated an unlicensed daycare out of his southeast Edmonton home is being accused of possessing and accessing child pornography.

On Tuesday, Edmonton police announced charges against Nicholas Baglole-Gaudet, 25.

EPS said it began an investigation after someone brought forward allegations involving child pornography against Baglole-Gaudet.

On Sept. 9, a search warrant was used to confiscate a laptop that was later found to contain pornographic images of children, EPS said.

Investigators do not believe any of the images found on the laptop are of children who attended the daycare.

Police did not provide the name of the daycare, exactly where in Edmonton it was located, nor say how long it was operational.

Baglole-Gaudet was released from custody on several conditions. He is not allowed to be in the presence of anyone under 16 without a parent or guardian present.