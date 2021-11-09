De Guzman sees losing his national caps record as a positive for Canada soccer

Mexico's Rafael Marquez, left, passes the ball past Canada's Julian de Guzman during first half FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Mexico's Rafael Marquez, left, passes the ball past Canada's Julian de Guzman during first half FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 25, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Top Stories