EDMONTON -- A patient death at the Misericordia Community Hospital has been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in three separate units there.

“On behalf of the entire Covenant family, we offer our deepest condolences to this patient’s family and loved ones,” a statement released on Monday by Covenant Health read.

The patient was one of 14 who had tested positive – and the first fatality – since the outbreaks were declared Oct. 8 and 9.

Since then, the number of staff who have also been diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has risen to 10.

The most recent employee case was found over the weekend during an OHS investigation.

Covenant Health says it is continuing to test all patients in the three affected units, plus staff who have been in those departments, even if they are not symptomatic.

Hospital visitors are being limited and families have been asked to connect virtually.

It has been roughly two months since an outbreak over the summer – which killed 11 people and infected 47 others – ended and the hospital began to return to normal operations.