EDMONTON -- The man found dead at a west Edmonton motel last week was killed, police said Wednesday.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to a motel in the area of 153 Street and 111 Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, and found a man in a room with life-threatening injuries.

Abdikhadar Aden, 31, died in hospital, EPS said.

His death was ruled a homicide after his autopsy Tuesday, but police are withholding the cause of his death for "investigative reasons."

The EPS Homicide Section continues to investigate Aden's death.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.