Police in central Alberta said they believe the death of a man who was found in Red Deer’s Coronation Park Thurdsay morning is not suspicious.

Officers had been called to an embankment in the park after a passerby noticed the deceased man at about 8:25 a.m.

The area was contained as police investigated, but after noon Thursday, RCMP said they do not believe the death was suspicious.

The deceased was transported to Calgary for an autopsy. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken over the investigation, but the date for an autopsy has not been determined.

Police are trying to track down the deceased man’s next of kin.