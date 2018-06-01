Edmonton police said the death of a man, whose body was found in an apartment suite following a fire, is the city’s most recent homicide.

On Wednesday, May 30, officers driving by an apartment building in the area of 117 Avenue and 80 Street noticed smoke coming from the building. The officers called firefighters, and notified tenants in the building.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes to deal with the fire. The body of a man was found in one of the suites a short time later.

EPS said the autopsy was completed Friday, and investigators had determined the death of Evan Wilfred Moonias, 28, to be homicide.

Investigators said the cause of death in this case will not be released.

Police said the fire was arson, but the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine the whereabouts of the deceased on the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).