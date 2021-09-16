Delayed vaccine status cards: What Albertans need to know

Example Alberta vaccine status card. (Provided by the Government of Alberta.) Example Alberta vaccine status card. (Provided by the Government of Alberta.)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines

Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener