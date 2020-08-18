EDMONTON -- Devon General Hospital reopened its emergency department Tuesday after it was closed in April to protect inpatients from COVID-19.

The ED was closed on April 20 to protect 14 long-term-care residents from the emerging threat of the coronavirus.

In an attempt to protect these residents who are at a higher risk for several illness, Alberta Health Services has placed a temporary barrier to separate them from ED patients.

Staff will be designated to either the emergency department or inpatient units, AHS said.

"AHS will monitor patient volumes and acuity regularly to determine when the hospital’s ED can resume 24-hour service," the release read.

The ED will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Devon residents who need after-hours emergency care are asked to go to the Leduc Community Hospital or the Westview Health Centre in Stony Plain.