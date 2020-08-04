EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is charged with indecent exposure and committing an indecent act after police allege he exposed himself while parked in a vehicle at Davidson Creek Elementary School in Sherwood Park.

Trevor John Kurjata, 30, was arrested on July 26 after police tracked his vehicle from the school.

Police say they were alerted by two "female youths" who were walking through the school's parking lot when they spotted a man masturbating inside a vehicle.

Mounties say the girls left the area and contacted police.

Kurjata is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order after a similar offence in 2019 in British Columbia.