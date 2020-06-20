Advertisement
Devon students celebrate the end of the school year
Published Saturday, June 20, 2020 3:50PM MDT
Staff at Robina Baker Elementary and Devon peace officers held a parade to celebrate the end of the school year.
EDMONTON -- There was a special send-off in Devon on Friday with students from Robina Baker Elementary.
The entire staff, including those recently laid off, lined the street as students and parents drove past.
The instructors were decorated with signs and balloons for the dozens of vehicles on parade.
The Devon Fire Rescue Department and local peace officers were also on hand to celebrate the end of the school year