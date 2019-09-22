A WWE wrestler got a speeding ticket Saturday morning, and posted her reaction on social media.

Lacey Evans is an American professional wrestler and was in town for the WWE Live! show at Rogers Place Saturday night.

The video has garnered over 230,000 views in less than 24 hours.

In it Evans is being handed a ticket from an RCMP officer, and asks the officer, “Do you know who I am?” to which the officer replies, “I have no idea.”

The officer goes on to explain the details of the ticket and Evans grabs it out of his hands.

“You nasty thing, I’ll pay the ticket.” says Evans in the video.

She then proceeds to say, “Canada is terrible” to which the officer replies, “Welcome to Edmonton.”

1.Canada is terrible.����

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. ���� #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

According to a wrestling newsletter, Evans stayed in character during the interaction with police.

She is known as WWE’s “Sassy Southern Belle” and for using the phrase “Ya nasties” while performing.