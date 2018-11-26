A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital to get stitches after a dog attacked her in a north Edmonton home Monday morning.

Police and emergency services responded to a home in the area of 130 Avenue and 32 Street at approximately 10:45 a.m.

EPS told CTV News a dog that looks like a pit bull mix attacked the girl. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries to the head.

The house owner said the dog his girlfriend’s son’s was caring for jumped on his granddaughter and injured her.

“I’m in shock,” he said. “Those are my babies in there.”

The man said the dog will not be allowed back in the house, and that it’s his girlfriend’s son’s decision what will happen to the dog.

