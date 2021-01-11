EDMONTON -- Police have ruled the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a south central home last week homicides.

The autopsies of Deidra Aldridge, 29, and Daniel Grandbois, 30, were completed Saturday.

Police said their causes of death were not be released for investigative reasons.

Neither Aldridge nor Grandbois lived in the home they were found dead in.

Police said they attended the residence near 111 Street and 78 Avenue on Jan. 6 "under suspicious circumstances."

Homicide investigators are asking for anyone with information about Aldridge and Grandbois' deaths, or who saw anything suspicious in the McKernan neighbourhood around that time to call 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The homicides are the first of 2021.

City police counted 37 homicides in Edmonton in 2020.