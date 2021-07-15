EDMONTON -- For those eager to sit at a patio while listening to live music, Downtown Live is back featuring local artists at venues across the city.

The summer series presented by the Downtown Business Association will begin July 21.

Puneeta McBryan, executive director of DBA, says the concerts will serve as a COVID-19 recovery measure. Performances will take place anywhere from restaurants and patios to transit stations.

“I think it’s huge. Not having been able to put on actual concerts, and just the money that goes into putting on formal events is tough in the best of times. During COVID, it was pretty much impossible,” she said.

The goal is to bring people back to Edmonton’s core. Artists like Trevor Mann and Colleen Brown from Major Loveare looking forward to performing again.

“We had a jam a couple nights ago and I felt like my heart was going to burst,” said Brown.

“It is like getting a piece of yourself back,” the artist added.

For Mann, being able to perform again in front of a crowd feels like “a dream come true.”

The schedule is available online.