Dozens rally in Edmonton for enhancements to Okîsikow Way

Advocates, community members and at least one city councillor walked through the eastside of downtown Edmonton Thursday to ask for more help for Okîsikow (Angel) Way.

The Cree name was dedicated to 101A Avenue near 97 Street in 2011 as a way to honour all women and gender-diverse people who have experienced violence.

"Although this initiative started 11 years ago, there's still a lot of work to be done to honour the spirit and intent," said event organizer April Eve Wiberg.

"Although there are some incredible frontline agencies that are doing the work, we still have a lot of work to do in that area and really bring Okîsikow Way up to where it could be."

Wiberg and the Stolen Sisters & Brothers Action Movement are asking for three immediate actions:

Bring Okîsikow (Angel) Way from an honourary street to an official mailing address within the city’s core

Erect new signposts and create higher visible profiles for current signs

Create an art installation and point of interest signs at strategic locations in the area

"We want the victims and survivors of gender-based violence to know that they're not alone, that there's a community of survivors and advocates that stand with them," Wiberg said.

A smudge and an Elder prayer ceremony were held before the walk, which included Ward O-day'min Coun. Anne Stevenson.