Around 50 people were stranded on top of a mountain overnight after a storm affected the Jasper SkyTram’s power Monday afternoon.

No one was stuck in the tram when it malfunctioned, but 160 were stranded on top of Whistlers Mountain.

Parks Canada used a helicopter to bring people down in small groups. As dusk approached, rescue officials knew they couldn’t get everyone down the mountain. SkyTram general manager Todd Noble took the last flight up and stayed overnight with about 50 stranded travelers.

Everyone was back down the mountain by 10:30 a.m.Tuesday. No one was injured.

The tram will be closed until Thursday.

Jasper SkyTram will review its action plan in case something similar happens again.