EDMONTON -- Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to give her first in-person COVID-19 update since last week on Tuesday afternoon.

Data provided by Alberta Health over the weekend showed a continued decline of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

On Monday, active cases stood at 5,222, a number that has decreased every day since Jan. 15 when it last peaked at 12,963.

One number not reported since Friday is the number confirmed cases of variant strains in Alberta, which still sits at 171. The same day, Dr. Deena Hinshaw warned against “inaccurate” information that the so-called “doubling rate” of the B.1.1.7 strain, first identified in the U.K., was seven days.

You can watch Dr. Hinshaw’s update on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca. A link will be available closer to 3:30 p.m.