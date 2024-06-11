Draisaitl escapes punishment for Barkov hit: TSN

Aleksander Barkov "wasn't worse" when he arrived at the Florida Panthers' arena Tuesday morning, his head coach said.

"That’s a really good thing," Paul Maurice, according to the Panthers' website, said a day after his team's captain left and didn't return to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers following a hit to his head delivered by Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers centre was penalized on the play halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but, according to TSN, isn't expected to receive more discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for the hit.

Maurice said Barkov was "looked at" on Tuesday and will be assessed again on Wednesday.

"If he continues to progress, we should be in good shape," the coach said, adding "there's nothing sinister" with Barkov's injury.

"He felt better today, feels good, but you’ve got to give it another 24 hours to make sure that he feels strong," Maurice said.

Carrick fined

Oilers forward Sam Carrick has been fined for slashing Panthers defenceman Dmitry Kulikov late in Game 2.

The NHL's department of player safety handed Carrick a US$2,213.54 penalty (about $3,000 Canadian), the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

The play saw the duo battle along the boards before Carrick stuck his stick between Kulikov's legs and appeared to pull upwards with two minutes and three seconds left in the third period.

On-ice officials gave Carrick a slashing minor and 10-minute misconduct.

With files from The Canadian Press