With season ticket sales starting, Riverhawks looking to improve crowd experience in 2025

Although there is currently snow on Re/Max Field, the Edmonton Riverhawks are already planning their takeover of the ballpark next year.

2025 season tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Spokesperson Maddie Murdoch said the club is hoping to expand on what was an excellent 2024 season, during which the Riverhawks counted a record 117,000 spectators.

"We're looking for new, creative ways to have some more excitement at the ballpark…and make sure the fan experience is even better than it was last season," she said.

Fans find Riverhawks games a fun and affordable outing, but think concession wait times and parking could be improved, the club heard from a fan survey, according to Murdoch.

"It's kind of a good problem to have. It means we're getting big crowds at the ballpark, so it's over to our team to figure out new and creative ways to alleviate some of the pressure that we get when we're having crowds of six, seven, eight, 10,000 people down here," she told CTV News Edmonton during an interview on Friday.

The Riverhawks failed to clinch a spot in the 2024 West Coast League division finals, losing 5-1 to Washington's Bellingham Bells in the third game of a three-game series in August.

However, the team – which was founded in 2020 and did not begin playing until 2022 because of the pandemic – made franchise history by making it as far as the playoffs and winning its first game.

The Portland Pickles ended up winning the championship.

The league is also adding a 17th team in 2025: the Salem Marion Berries in Oregon.

Until Christmas, Riverhawks season ticket packages are priced at $425/adult and $215/child.

