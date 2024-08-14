Drayton Valley chosen as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

Drayton Valley was chosen as the feature town for the Oilers' Celebrating Oil Country initiative this year.

This is the third year for the initiative, which celebrates Oilers' fans across Alberta who make up "one of the most dedicated and passionate fan bases in the world," the Oilers wrote in a news release.

“During last season’s playoff run, the unmatched passion and dedication of Oilers fans was on full display all across Oil Country, with all the communities showcasing their unwavering support," Tim Shipton, the executive vice president of Oilers Entertainment Group, said.

On Nov. 8, the celebrations will begin in Drayton Valley with Oilers alumni, mascot Hunter, the Blue and Orange Ice Crew and Oilers executives touring the town.

There will also be a civic ceremony and a minor hockey skate. In the evening, the Oilers crew will watch the Drayton Valley Thunder home game.

"We are absolutely thrilled … our community has a dedicated Oilers fan base, and this is an incredible opportunity for our residents to come together and celebrate our shared passion for hockey and the team," Nancy Dodds, the mayor of Drayton Valley, said.

"The excitement here is palpable, and we are honored to be a part of this amazing initiative."

On Nov. 14, the community of Drayton Valley and fans from the town will be featured throughout the Oilers' home game against Nashville at Rogers Place.

The Celebrating Oil Country initiative provides funding and other support for minor hockey development in the chosen community.

Last year, Vermilion was chosen as the feature town.

The Oilers kick off the 2024-25 preseason at home against the Winnipeg Jets.