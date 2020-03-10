EDMONTON -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash south of Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m.m, Leduc RCMP responded to a collision involving a westbound car and an eastbound truck towing a trailer in the area of Highway 616 near Range Road 225.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours while officers investigated.