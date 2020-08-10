EDMONTON -- RCMP are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and killed a person north of Red Deer Sunday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 near the railroad tracks on Highway 2A north of Red Deer.

STARS flew the 31-year-old victim from Red Deer to a Calgary hospital, where he died.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

The truck was described as black or a dark blue colour. Police believe it is a 2003-2006 make of a quarter-ton GMC/Chevrolet truck. It had a canopy and was hauling a flat deck trailer with a blue sport bike motorcycle.

The truck was last seen heading west on Range Road 391 toward Calgary and Edmonton Trail.

Red Deer RCMP can be contacted at 403-343-5575 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.