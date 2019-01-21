

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A man and a woman are facing charges after police found several drugs and firearms in a home north of Edmonton.

RCMP executed a search warrant in a Calling Lake home at approximately 5 a.m. Officers found 12 firearms, a prohibited weapon, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, codeine, fentanyl, ketamine and cannabis.

Marvin Beaverbone, 46, and Carrie Houle, 48, are facing several charges, including five counts of possession with the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and 12 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Beaverbone is in custody and Houle was released with conditions.

The two are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 28.