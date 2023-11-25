Drugs believed to be factor in fatal crash on Highway 28

Highway 28 in Vilna was closed Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened between Range Roads 141 and 142 around 1:30 p.m.

A 46-year-old woman driver from Edmonton died at the scene.

Emergency responders extricated a second driver from his vehicle. He was flown by STARS to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries.

A third driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Mounties are investigating but believe drugs were a factor.

Traffic was diverted to Township Road 594 via Range Road 141 and 142.