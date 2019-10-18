EDMONTON -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg is in Edmonton for a rally at noon on Friday.

The teenager is stopping in Alberta as part of her slow-traveling trip through North America and South America.

She has committed to protesting every Friday.

People will gather for Edmonton's Strike for Climate Action in Beaver Hills House Park at 11 a.m. and march down Jasper Avenue to the Alberta Legislature for a noon rally.

United We Roll is planning a counter-protest for oil and gas supporters at the same time. A convoy to Edmonton began in Red Deer early Friday morning and is expected to gather supporters along the route.

"We're just fighting for our rights. Fighting to be heard," convoy participant Albert Sauve said as the group gathered.

"It's a message to anyone that's against oil and gas industry: this is our livelihood. Leave us be," Laura Miller added.

This is the same group that took a convoy of trucks to Parliament Hill in February to protest the carbon tax and show their support for pipelines in Canada.

The City of Edmonton and Edmonton police are warning of traffic delays.

The provincial government wished Thunberg well but has no plans to meet with her. Opposition Leader Rachel Notley and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson have reached out.

CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming the protests beginning at 11 a.m.