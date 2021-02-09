EDMONTON -- The Duggan Bridge on Saskatchewan Drive has come down as the city gets set up to build its replacement.

The bridge was built in 1958. In 2018, the bridge was assessed and the city was advised it should be replaced by 2023.

The City of Edmonton tweeted that the project is on schedule.

Despite the unusual weather this year, the city reports the project is progressing on schedule.

The new bridge will still have two lanes of traffic while the north sidewalk will become a shared-use path, according to the city’s website.

If the project stays on schedule, the city expects the new bridge to open in late 2021 with “minor finishing work and landscaping” to be done in the spring of 2022.