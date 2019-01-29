

CTV Edmonton





The fire in a central Edmonton duplex early Tuesday was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.

Firefighters were called to a building on 112 Avenue and 124 Street just before 3:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke were coming from the basement. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading.

Damage was estimated $65,000 in total, EFRS said.

Two tenants were inside the building when the fire broke out, but both were able to get out safely.