

CTV News Edmonton





Libraries around the world may find their access to some eBooks limited starting Nov. 1.

Macmillan Publishers has announced that libraries will only be allowed to purchase one copy of each new eBook for the first eight weeks after the book is released.

Edmonton Public Library is one of many libraries in Canada and the U.S. taking a stand against the decision.

EPL believes in open access to books, information, and ideas for all. The decision by Macmillan Publishers to limit public libraries' access to eBooks will threaten our core values and result in longer wait times for your favourite eBooks. Learn more here: https://t.co/OtdxBjcOsC pic.twitter.com/l8vrW4xits — Edm Public Library (@EPLdotCA) October 8, 2019

“Through this embargo, not only will Macmillan limit the public’s access to popular eBooks but, will even more significantly, create a barrier for customers who cannot afford to purchase digital content, and for those who rely on their public library for accessing digital information,” the library says in a blog post on its website.

They are encouraging book-lovers to sign an online petition and use the hashtag #eBooksForAll to pressure Macmillan to change their decision.