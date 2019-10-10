#eBooksForAll: EPL calls on readers to protest publisher change to eBook rules
Text and an illustration from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" are displayed on an iPad, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in New York. (AP / Mark Lennihan)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 10:06AM MDT
Libraries around the world may find their access to some eBooks limited starting Nov. 1.
Macmillan Publishers has announced that libraries will only be allowed to purchase one copy of each new eBook for the first eight weeks after the book is released.
Edmonton Public Library is one of many libraries in Canada and the U.S. taking a stand against the decision.
“Through this embargo, not only will Macmillan limit the public’s access to popular eBooks but, will even more significantly, create a barrier for customers who cannot afford to purchase digital content, and for those who rely on their public library for accessing digital information,” the library says in a blog post on its website.
They are encouraging book-lovers to sign an online petition and use the hashtag #eBooksForAll to pressure Macmillan to change their decision.