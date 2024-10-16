'Economic blow': Experts warns of US election's potential impact on Canadian economy
University of Calgary economics professor, Trevor Tombe, discusses the upcoming US election and its potential impact on the Canadian economy.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Michael Higgins: Your report raises a red flag about protectionist policies, but is it just Donald Trump who Canadians should be paying attention to?
Trevor Tombe: You're right that both parties have taken a more protectionist stance on a number of policy files and have under successive administrations. Softwood lumber that would have been escalated under President Biden, that's a fight we've been having for quite some time. Or issues around procurement, or the ability of Canadian companies to be involved in some of the new initiatives south of the border through the Inflation Reduction Act, and subsidies for certain climate-related investments in the United States. That's all run of the mill, normal trade tensions between two large economies.
What's new in this campaign south of the border is the proposal from former President Trump to levy an across the board tariff of 10 per cent on everything, and potentially as high as 20 per cent. Depending on when you catch him, he'll cite a higher number than 10. That's something that we haven't seen any credible presidential candidate put forward, and not a policy measure that we've seen the US adopt in a very long time.
MH: The former US ambassador to Canada, Bruce Heyman, told an audience in Calgary recently that a new president imposing tariffs would be one of the most detrimental potential proposals for the Canada-US relationship.
What kind of damage could that do to the Canadian economy?
TT: It's really hard to overstate how significant economic damage from such a measure would be, not just on Canada, but also the United States.
The US and Canada trade is not just where we produce one thing, they produce another, and then we exchange the classic, historical way of thinking about trade. Our two economies are deeply interconnected through supply chains that cross the border back and forth, where parts are made in one part of the country, shipped to another, assembled into some other input that is then shipped back across the border.
Just to illustrate, about 12 cents of every dollar exported from Canada to the United States is actually value that originated in the US, like an input into something else that's shipped back. We have close to $2 trillion in direct investment flowing both ways in terms of this relationship, so if we levy a 10 per cent tariff, that really changes all of the business and investment calculations behind those big supply chains.
And what we do in this report for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, released just a few days ago, is try and quantify how much of an impact this would have. What we find is that it would shrink Canada's economy by potentially as much as 1.6 per cent, which might not sound like a lot, but that's about $1,100 per person, or about $45 billion in total and just lost economic activity because of lower productivity as a result of this tariff.
The costs in the US are almost as large and so it really would be a big economic blow.
MH: So if you look at it from both sides of the border, where does this register on the radar of Americans? How aware are they of the importance of trade between our two nations?
TT: The US is, of course, a large country with diverse states with economic relationships that vary. Canada is an incredibly important trading partner for the northern states in particular, but 34 of the US states have Canada as their top export destination.
Michigan, for example, trade between it and Canada is equivalent to about 14 per cent of its entire economy, which is more than what British Columbia has in terms of its trade between it and the United States as a share of its economies.
But if you look among some of the southern states, it's much smaller. Nevada, for example, just a little over 1 per cent of its economy is tied to trade with Canada, so there are differences.
But I'd note, interestingly, that many of the kind of Midwestern swing states that are critically important in this year's electoral campaign are disproportionately tied to Canada in terms of their own economic well-being. So an across-the-board tariff would disproportionately harm those states, and Michigan in particular.
MH: Where should this register on the radar of Albertans? The premier certainly had it in her sights as far back as February when she traveled to Washington for meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
TT: This is very important for manufacturing in Ontario, that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but it's also important for Alberta because the largest export from Canada to the United States is actually energy and the overwhelming majority of that is oil and gas, largely from Alberta.
So a 10 per cent tariff on goods across-the-board, well, that would mean a few things. In part, some of that would be borne by US consumers. Tariffs are largely attacks on those who are doing the importing. So this would mean higher cost to refineries and higher gasoline prices in the Midwest of the US in particular.
But some of the tariff might also be shifted up to producers in Alberta. Taking a haircut, accepting a lower price, if you will, for oil shipped to the US that would lower revenue, lower investment, potentially have employment implications in the sector.
Interestingly for the Government of Alberta, it would also mean lower royalty revenues. If the Alberta price received by producers here falls as a result of the tariff, then so do royalty revenues. So it could potentially be a multi-billion dollar hit to the Government of Alberta.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers and the cooldown begins
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Billions of litres of Canadian milk were discarded in the last 12 years: research
Researchers say billions of litres of discarded Canadian milk has a massive financial, environmental and nutritional impact.
Next Canada Child Benefit payment is this week: What families need to know
The next payment for the Canada Child Benefit is set to land in bank accounts this Friday, according to the Canada Revenue Agency
Serena Williams says she had a benign cyst removed from her neck and 'all is OK'
Serena Williams says she had a benign branchial cyst "the size of a small grapefruit" removed from her neck and "all is OK."
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra
At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.
Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in chilly Sea of Okhotsk describes his ordeal
A Russian man rescued after 67 days adrift in a small inflatable boat in the Sea of Okhotsk described Wednesday how he survived by battling shivering cold and drinking rain water.
Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic: just-released report
An expert panel of doctors and researchers say Canada needs to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and take action before the next health emergency strikes.
Air India passengers get a lift from RCAF after bomb scare forces landing in Nunavut
More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago this morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian killed by CTrain near Bridgeland station
A pedestrian has died in a collision involving the CTrain between Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Fraud, money laundering charges laid against Airdrie man
RCMP have arrested an Airdrie man accused of fraud and laundering money.
-
Industry leaders, politicians attend productivity conference in Calgary
A Calgary conference is set to look at how Canada has fallen behind in terms of productivity and how the situation can be turned around.
Lethbridge
-
Health-care advocate says new primary care agency won't fix Lethbridge doctor shortage
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'Always a promise ... always a deficit': Sask. Party platform overstates future revenue, economist says
The Saskatchewan Party unveiled its $1.2 billion election platform on Saturday, which is largely built on tax relief and affordability.
-
Sask. man charged with impaired driving in rollover that left 15-year-old boy dead
A La Ronge-area man faces impaired driving charges after a highway rollover that left a teenage boy dead on Saturday.
-
Where to watch tonight's Saskatchewan Leaders' Debate
Here's where you wan watch Wednesday nights Leaders' Debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck.
Regina
-
Where to watch tonight's Saskatchewan Leaders' Debate
Here's where you wan watch Wednesday nights Leaders' Debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck.
-
A look back at Saskatchewan's first broadcasted debate
The stage is set at Saskatchewan's Legislative Building for the 2024 Leaders Debate. The event follows a tradition of broadcast events that began all the way back in 1957.
-
'Always a promise ... always a deficit': Sask. Party platform overstates future revenue, economist says
The Saskatchewan Party unveiled its $1.2 billion election platform on Saturday, which is largely built on tax relief and affordability.
Vancouver
-
Mounties to provide new details in search for missing Vancouver Island woman
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
B.C. election: Advance polls open for final day
Advance polls close at 8 p.m. Thursday after record numbers of B.C. voters cast an early ballot on previous days.
-
'Threats will not deter us': B.C. Sikhs react to RCMP allegations linking India to violent crimes in Canada
Members of B.C.’s Sikh community are speaking out following the stunning RCMP allegations that Indian diplomats are linked to violent crimes on Canadian soil.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties to provide new details in search for missing Vancouver Island woman
Mounties are expected to release new details Wednesday about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
Eby, Rustad hold campaign events on Vancouver Island as election day nears
Leaders of the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives will be on Vancouver Island today for campaign events on the last day of advanced voting before British Columbia's provincial election on Saturday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Justin Trudeau testifies at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying today, for the second time, as part of the federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx memo reveals senior-level shakeup amid stalled Toronto transit projects
Metrolinx has made significant changes to its senior leadership team as the provincial transit agency struggles to get two light rail projects on track, a new memo obtained by CTV News Toronto shows.
-
Man charged with stealing $260K from the LCBO
Peel police say a man who allegedly stole nearly $260,000 worth of goods from the LCBO over the past year is facing charges.
-
Toronto to get new area code in 2025. Here is what you need to know.
Toronto will get a new area code next year, the CRTC is reminding residents.
Montreal
-
Police arrest suspect after man killed on Montreal Metro platform
Montreal police have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 37-year-old man on the platform of the Guy-Concordia Metro station.
-
Bilingual Quebec communities lose bid to suspend application of language law rules
Bilingual Quebec municipalities have lost their bid to have several parts of the government's French-language reform suspended while their case makes its way through the courts.
-
MISSING PEOPLE
MISSING PEOPLE Montreal police search for missing mother and son from Saint-Leonard
Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a mother and son — Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, 76, and Giuseppe Arcuri, 59 — last seen Tuesday morning and are worried about their safety.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches doctor retirement bonus to boost recruitment and retention
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a new retirement benefit for doctors based on their years of service in the province.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with N.B. party leaders tonight
Three of New Brunswick’s provincial party leaders will take part in a roundtable discussion hosted by CTV Atlantic tonight.
-
N.B. election: 110,364 votes cast at advance polls, surpassing pre-pandemic turnout
Advance polls in the New Brunswick election brought out 110,364 eligible voters on Saturday and Tuesday, surpassing pre-pandemic advance voter turnout.
Winnipeg
-
Assault at correctional centre sends man to hospital: Brandon police
One man was taken to the hospital last month following an attack at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
-
Store employee arrested following assault of alleged shoplifter: WPS
A 28-year-old Winnipegger is facing charges after an altercation unfolded between a store employee and a man who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from a West Alexander area store.
-
'We're all in this together': Manitoba preparing for respiratory virus season
As we enter flu season, the Manitoba government announced a strategy to keep the strain off the health-care system and help Manitobans stay healthy.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman facing charges in fatal crash on Hwy. 417 last spring: OPP
An Ottawa woman, 25, is facing criminal charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s west end last spring left one child dead and seriously injured others, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
DND confirms unexploded bombs from Second World War buried in popular Ottawa hiking area
The Department of National Defence confirms unexploded bombs from the Second World War lie buried inside the Mer Bleue Bog, a popular hiking and skiing area in Ottawa’s east end.
-
VIA Rail warns of delays on Quebec City-Ottawa-Toronto corridor due to speed restrictions
People travelling on VIA Rail trains through Ottawa are being warned of potential delays of up to an hour due to new restrictions imposed by Canadian National Railway, the company that owns the tracks.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for suspect in fatal crash that killed three near Parry Sound
Police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect charged near Parry Sound with impaired driving causing three deaths who failed to show up for court.
-
One person killed in side-by-side crash near Elliot Lake
A 61-year-old was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on a gravel road north of Elliot Lake.
-
Man acquitted on impaired driving charge near Sudbury, Ont., because of Charter breaches
Impaired driving charges against a Brampton, Ont., man have been dismissed after his lawyer successfully argued that his Charter rights were breached during his Sudbury-area arrest.
Barrie
-
Search continues for suspect in gas station shooting after victim dies
Police have yet to make an arrest following a fatal shooting at a gas station in Amaranth Township last week that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.
-
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Springwater Township
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Springwater Township that they say happened over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
-
Man's arrest during church service results in half-a-dozen charges
Man wanted by southern Ontario police allegedly found intoxicated at Midland church service.
Kitchener
-
Trial begins for man accused of killing his grandmother Viola Erb
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother in 2022, has pled not guilty to second-degree murder.
-
Woman fatally shot at Stratford, Ont. home
People living in the Ontario and King Street area of Stratford may notice a heavy police presence.
-
17 Chihuahuas found abandoned roadside near Turkey Point
More than a dozen Chihuahuas were found abandoned in crates at the side of a rural road last month.
London
-
Biggest project in 'a generation': Council approves massive Legacy Village at former psychiatric hospital lands
London City Council has approved what is believed to be one of the largest residential development project proposals in the province.
-
'I’ve seen more than I’d like to have': Residents call for change following weekend fatal crash
Residents are rallying for change in Lambton County following a fatal crash.
-
Owen Sound restaurant owner to be honoured
After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.
Windsor
-
Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor and Essex County.
-
137 tickets issued during blitz in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police were cracking down on drivers over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Neighbourhood safety plans launch as part of SSNAPP Project
Neighbourhood safety plans are launching for several Windsor communities.