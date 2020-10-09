EDMONTON -- Edmonton's jobless rate fell by 1 per cent over last month, down to 12.6 per cent, as the city added 38,000 jobs last month Statistics Canada reported Friday.

Alberta's overall unemployment rate sits at 11.7 per cent, nearly unchanged from the 11.8 per cent reported last month.

Calgary's rate was also 12.6 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent the month before.

Among major Canadian cities, only Toronto at 12.8 per cent had a higher unemployment rate than Alberta's two largest municipalities.

The province has the highest unemployment rate among provinces save for Newfound and Labrador at 14.8 per cent.

StatCan says the country added 378,000 jobs in September as Canadians adapted to back-to-school routines and their parents went back to work.

The overall gains in September brought employment to within 720,000 of pre-pandemic levels.

Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L. 9.8 per cent (10.5)

Halifax 8.4 per cent (10.1)

Moncton, N.B. 7.1 per cent (7.0)

Saint John, N.B. 10.1 per cent (9.7)

Saguenay, Que. 5.4 per cent (6.3)

Quebec City 5.0 per cent (6.3)

Sherbrooke, Que. 7.4 per cent (8.2)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 6.3 per cent (7.6)

Montreal 10.7 per cent (11.8)

Gatineau, Que. 8.1 per cent (8.1)

Ottawa 8.7 per cent (9.5)

Kingston, Ont. 9.1 per cent (10.1)

Peterborough, Ont. 11.2 per cent (10.0)

Oshawa, Ont. 9.6 per cent (11.4)

Toronto 12.8 per cent (13.9)

Hamilton, Ont. 8.9 per cent (10.0)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 8.7 per cent (11.3)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 12.2 per cent (12.9)

Brantford, Ont. 8.1 per cent (9.8)

Guelph, Ont. 9.6 per cent (11.1)

London, Ont. 8.9 per cent (9.3)

Windsor, Ont. 9.8 per cent (10.1)

Barrie, Ont. 9.4 per cent (9.2)

Greater Sudbury, Ont. 8.5 per cent (8.6)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 8.3 per cent (9.2)

Winnipeg 9.4 per cent (10.4)

Regina 7.4 per cent (9.3)

Saskatoon 9.2 per cent (10.8)

Calgary 12.6 per cent (14.4)

Edmonton 12.6 per cent (13.6)

Kelowna, B.C. 8.0 per cent (9.0)

Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 8.0 per cent (8.2)

Vancouver 11.1 per cent (12.8)

Victoria 9.1 per cent (10.3)

With files from the Canadian Press