Edmonton

    • Edmonton airport closes roadway to departures level for planned maintenance

    The elevated roadway to the departures level at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) closed to traffic Tuesday for upgrading work.

    The lower-level arrivals roadway will remain open to commercial traffic and passengers with accessibility requirements.

    The passenger drop-off area is now located on the east of the parkade.

    "We understand the impacts this temporary construction project will have on passengers, especially during colder winter months, which is why our teams have implemented a variety of supports and solutions to help get people on their way as efficiently as possible," Carmen Donnelly of the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) told reporters on Friday.

    Donnelly says a free 24/7 shuttle will run from the drop-off area between November and April to keep passengers warm during winter months.

    A map of the new passenger drop-off area at the Edmonton International Airport.

    Passengers who park in the airport lots can also use the existing curbside shuttle to access the terminal.

    Donnelly says the upgrades are part of the planned maintenance timeline.

    "This project is a lifecycle replacement project and has been planned as part of our capital planning process. Important upgrades like this to our terminal are essential to help support growth at the airport."

    Donnelly says there's no timeline for the repairs to be completed and weather could be a contributing factor.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign

    Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News